Suspect allegedly beat, robbed man after shooting him

Antron Johnson

Arrest records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office indicate that a 36-year-old resident of Baker is behind bars for allegedly robbing and pistol-whipping a former acquaintance.

Deputies identify the arrested individual as Antron Johnson, saying he shot a 44-year-old man in the hip last week, April 28.

Arrest documents say Johnson approached the victim in the 8900 block of Mills Drive in Zachary and shot him, but the alleged abuse did not stop there.

Once the victim was on the ground, deputies say Johnson used the back of a handgun to hit the victim over the head.

According to deputies, Johnson then grabbed the victim's wallet and phone before fleeing the scene.

The injured man was rushed to an area hospital, where medical personnel found that he was seriously injured but stable.

Deputies say the wounded man told them he'd known Johnson for several years, but that approximately one year ago they'd gotten into an altercation.

In their arrest report, deputies say that after investigating the matter and pinpointing Johnson as a suspect, they discovered that Johnson had an extensive arrest record.

The report says his previous arrests included attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse, and at least one drug-related charge.

Johnson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.