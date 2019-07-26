70°
Suspect accused of stealing victim's 'man bag' after asking for a ride

Friday, July 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a victim.

On March 21, the victim and suspect met at a bar on Louis Street. According to the arrest report the suspect, later identified as Delandro Bell, asked the victim for a ride down the street.

Bell told the victim to pull into a driveway in the 200 block of East Boulevard. Once there, the two talked for a short time before Bell "grabbed the victim's man bag and fled the vehicle on foot."

Authorities say the victim chased Bell. The man caught the robber, at which time Bell beat the victim causing him to lose consciousness.

As the crime scene was being processed, a green cap matching the one Bell was wearing at the time of the incident was recovered. The cap was sent to the LSP Crime Lab for analysis.

Bell was later arrested and charged with second-degree robbery.

