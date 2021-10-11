Suspect accused of killing state trooper in shooting spree released from hospital, taken to jail

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing two people, including a state trooper, during a weekend crime spree that left three others hurt has been taken to jail.

Matthew Mire, 31, had been in the hospital since Saturday night when he was taken into custody after a daylong search. Police said Mire was being treated for a bite from a police K-9 and a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg.

Louisiana State Police confirmed Monday afternoon that Mire was out of the hospital and taken to an area jail to be booked on a slew of charges.

State Police added in a post announcing Mire's booking that he was taken to jail in handcuffs that belong to Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed in the attacks Saturday morning.

New information released by police Monday revealed that Gaubert was likely shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, just minutes before Mire allegedly carried out a double shooting at a nearby home on Dutton Road that left another person dead.

While in the hospital, arrest documents said Mire refused to interview with investigators but asked troopers standing watch by his bed about Gaubert. Mire allegedly commented that he "didn't mean to, but the guy was watching the house."

Mire is also accused in an earlier double shooting in Livingston Parish where he stole a gun and a truck, which he drove to the shooting scene in Ascension Parish.

After those shootings, Mire had a run-in with another state trooper who was heading to a separate call with lights and sirens on. Mire fired at that trooper before pulling into a shopping center at the corner of Hoo Shoo Too Road and Jefferson Highway and firing more shots. Mire then fled down Hoo Shoo Too, where he abandoned the truck and reportedly fled into a wooded area.

He was apprehended after a daylong manhunt in the Hoo Shoo Too area, not far from where he abandoned the vehicle. While fleeing law enforcement officers said Mire threw a handgun, believed to be the stolen firearm used in the shootings, into a swampy area. Arrest records said police were still searching for that weapon as of Sunday.