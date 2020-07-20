Suspect accused of killing son of New Jersey judge dies by suicide

Judge Esther Salas

NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey- Judge Esther Salas, well-known in the northeast for becoming the first Latina U.S. Magistrate Judge to the District of New Jersey and for handling multiple high profile cases, is mourning the loss of her son after he was shot and killed on Sunday when an armed suspect dressed in a delivery worker's uniform gained access to her home and opened fire.

As of 11:15 a.m., Monday ABC News is reporting that the suspect accused of killing Salas' son took their own life. At this time, additional information related to the individual's manner of death and the circumstances leading up to the discovery of their body have not been revealed.

Officials say Salas' 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl, was killed in a Sunday evening shooting and her husband, Mark Anderl, who is a respected New Jersey defense attorney, was also injured by the gunfire.

Judge Salas was unharmed as authorities say she was in the home's basement when the deadly shots were fired.

Initial reports from law enforcement said Daniel Anderl opened the door while his father was standing right behind him, and as soon as Anderl did this, the gunman, who was dressed in a FedEx uniform, opened fire and shot at both men multiple times.

At this time, it is unknown whether the suspect was actually a FedEx employee or posing as one.

"We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities," Jonathan Lyons, a spokesman for FedEx, said in an email statement.

US Marshals are collaborating with the FBI to investigate the tragic event.

As of Monday morning, law enforcement are not aware of any recent threats against the judge, and investigators are still working to determine the suspect's possible motive.

Federal court records show that Salas has presided over several high-profiles cases, including the financial fraud case of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice.

She also handled the 2018 sentencing of Farad Roland, who was found guilty of federal racketeering charges and sentenced to 45 years in prison by Salas. Roland was the leader of the South Side Cartel, "one of Newark's most violent street gangs," a press release from the US Justice Department said.

On Thursday, Salas was assigned to handle a class action lawsuit brought against Deutsche Bank by Ali Karimi on behalf of investors who purchased securities from the bank between November 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020. The complaint alleges that the bank "failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein," federal court records show.