Suspect accused of firing deputy's weapon in Cortana Walmart extradited to EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE - A man who'd been apprehended in the state of Indiana after fleeing Baton Rouge authorities has been extradited back to Baton Rouge .

Records indicate that 31-year-old Gabriel Nicole Francis was officially handed over to East Baton Rouge Parish authorities on Wednesday, July 1.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the incident in question took place June 15, when Francis was suspected of shoplifting at Baton Rouge's Cortana Walmart.

After being approached by store personnel, a Sheriff's Deputy headed towards Francis, intending to detain him. Deputies say Francis fought the deputy off and tried to take his gun. Eyewitnesses report that while Francis was attempting to grab the deputy's holstered handgun, he fired the weapon, which caused chaos in the store.

The entire incident was caught on video surveillance and though Francis quickly fled the scene he dropped his wallet while running, which helped authorities easily identify him.

Francis was captured in Indianapolis on June 17 with the help of Louisiana State Police and the U.S Marshal Service.

As of July 1, Francis is being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges.