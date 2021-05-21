Suspect accused of burglarizing, shooting woman nabbed by US Marshals

KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins

DENHAM SPRINGS - On Friday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) announced the arrest of an alleged burglar accused of shooting and wounding a woman after she found him rummaging through her vehicle earlier this month.

>Click here for WBRZ's original article on the incident<

LPSO says 18-year-old KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins was identified as the burglar who allegedly shot the woman during the Sunday, May 9 incident near her Florida Boulevard area home in Livingston Parish.

The sheriff's office said the woman was in her house when a noise outside startled her, so she went outside to investigate and saw Jenkins rummaging through her vehicle.

She screamed, authorities say, and Jenkins reacted by firing a gun in her direction.

A bullet struck the woman's shoulder, injuring her.

Jenkins allegedly fled after firing the gun and remained on the run until US Marshals arrested him Friday, May 21.

Authorities implied that Jenkins may be tied to other burglaries reported in the area.

The injured woman is reportedly recovering from her injuries.