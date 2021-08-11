77°
Latest Weather Blog
Survivors share harrowing story after being shot by deranged suspect during Baton Rouge crime spree
BATON ROUGE - Harrowing accounts of survival are being shared after a family faced a gunman, hellbent on causing chaos earlier this month.
Rachel Tullos and her mother Debbie were shot in a crime spree on Sunday, August 1.
Rachel was released from the hospital and has been home for a week. Her mother remains in the hospital.
Rachel Tullos talked with WBRZ in an interview seen Wednesday at 6:00 and 10:00. Stream the news here.
"I got shot... the bullet traveled all the way up; I was bleeding to death and I was screaming," Rachel told WBRZ reporter/anchor Bess Casserleigh.
Trending News
Watch more tonight.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person found injured on Lorraine Street following reported shooting
-
News 2 Geaux on Wednesday morning
-
Jefferson Terrace Elementary implements innovative tech, teaching methods for start of new...
-
News 2 Geaux at 7 a.m.
-
Students in EBR, Livingston Parish attend first day of 2021-2022 school year