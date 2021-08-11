75°
Survivors share harrowing story of survival after being shot by deranged suspect during Baton Rouge crime spree

15 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, August 11 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Harrowing accounts of survival are being shared after a family faced a gunman, hellbent on causing chaos earlier this month.

Rachel Tullos and her mother Debbie were shot in a crime spree on Sunday, August 1.

Rachel was released from the hospital and has been home for a week.  Her mother remains in the hospital.

Rachel Tullos talked with WBRZ in an interview seen Wednesday at 6:00 and 10:00.  Stream the news here.

"I got shot... the bullet traveled all the way up; I was bleeding to death and I was screaming," Rachel told WBRZ reporter/anchor Bess Casserleigh.

