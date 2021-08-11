Survivors share harrowing story after being shot by deranged suspect during BR crime spree

BATON ROUGE - Rachel Tullos recalls the day that she and her mother Debbie found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I saw the young guy, Aaron--he had a gun--and I got shot right here, and the bullet traveled all the way up here. I was bleeding to death, and I was screaming," said the 33-year-old, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder.

On Aug. 1, deputies say 28-year-old Aaron Morgan, on the run after killing his grandmother and attacking his mother, saw the pair and tried to steal their car by firing 10 shots at them.

"You can't believe it," Rachel's father said. "You hear about it on TV all the time, these horrible things happening to other people but not to you."

He was with the pair that day and left briefly to get some coffee before that critical moment.

"I get a call from her that is inaudible. I can't understand what she's saying. I know she's screaming, and I know something's horribly gone wrong."

When Vandy made it back, he found the parking lot swarming with first responders.

"I want to be very honest, I thought they were dead because of what I saw."

They were alive but critically injured. Debbie with a shot through the head and Rachel shot through the shoulder.

Rachel spent two days in the ICU, and Debbie is still there but will be released soon.

"Debbie has already asked for the man to be forgiven, because the anger can just poison anything as bad as the bad does," Vandy said.

And Rachel, still dealing with the effects of her injuries, wants to tell her story.

"I want to share it with other people and I don't want other human beings to hurt other people," she said.

Morgan has been arrested, but is still in the hospital recovering from injuries he sustained during a shootout with police.