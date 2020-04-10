'Survivor wall' at BRG hospitals honor patients who beat COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General is tracking and honoring patients who have been discharged and beaten COVID-19 with a growing memorial at its two Baton Rouge locations: Mid City and Bluebonnet.

The Mid City hospital was recently transformed from specialized services to a hospital for coronavirus patients.

A wall near the lobbies of each facility is devoted to the patients who have been admitted and later discharged after surviving the virus. Hearts and the hospital's logo are attached to the wall to honor each patient.

"We can’t wait to add more hearts as we send our survivors home," a hospital official said about the survivor wall.

#FeelGoodFriday - This is our Survivor Wall. Each heart represents a patient who has been discharged and beaten COVID-19. We can’t wait to add more hearts as we send our survivors home ?? pic.twitter.com/uYTTquuSFl — Baton Rouge General (@BRGeneral) April 10, 2020

The survivor wall was set up earlier this week.

