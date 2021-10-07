Latest Weather Blog
Surveyors count 8 tornadoes from Monday storms in Louisiana
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service counts at least eight tornadoes that hit Louisiana Monday.
Survey teams conclude twisters damaged parts of Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides and Tangipahoa parishes.
The most powerful storm, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, hit south of Ragley in Beauregard Parish, with top winds of 110 mph. It damaged 10 to 25 homes, as well as outbuildings and power lines along a 2.8-mile, 100-yard-wide path.
Four twisters spun from the same thunderstorm between Alexandria and Marksville. Bunkie had at least 70 buildings damaged or destroyed, while Hessmer had at least 30.
At least 19 tornadoes have been counted so far in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.
A storm that killed four people in southeast Alabama is being classified not as a tornado, but thunderstorm winds.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOE: Baker daycare at center of controversy had no previous complaints
-
Temporary housing funded by FEMA available for Hurricane Ida victims
-
Assessor's office offering tax break for property owners hit by the hurricane
-
Growing concerns over FEMA fraud, scammers pretending to be victims
-
State Police working with Mississippi authorities after LSU student accuses trooper of...