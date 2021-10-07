Surveyors count 8 tornadoes from Monday storms in Louisiana

70°
4 years 9 months 2 days ago Wednesday, January 04 2017 Jan 4, 2017 January 04, 2017 11:46 AM January 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service counts at least eight tornadoes that hit Louisiana Monday.

Survey teams conclude twisters damaged parts of Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides and Tangipahoa parishes.

The most powerful storm, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, hit south of Ragley in Beauregard Parish, with top winds of 110 mph. It damaged 10 to 25 homes, as well as outbuildings and power lines along a 2.8-mile, 100-yard-wide path.

Four twisters spun from the same thunderstorm between Alexandria and Marksville. Bunkie had at least 70 buildings damaged or destroyed, while Hessmer had at least 30.

At least 19 tornadoes have been counted so far in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.

A storm that killed four people in southeast Alabama is being classified not as a tornado, but thunderstorm winds.

