Survey results: EF-4 tornado began in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD - A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado touched down east of Kentwood in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday afternoon at 12:19 p.m.. Shortly after, the tornado proceeded into Pike and Walthall Counties in Mississippi. An updated rating for the tornado was EF-4 due to devastation further northeast in Tylertown, MS where winds were estimated to peak around 170 mph. However, the damage surveyed near Kentwood was determined to be that of an EF-1 tornado with winds between 86-110 mph.

According to the NWS, the "rating is highly subject to change as the survey for this tornado will be ongoing for the next several days." Information on the exact estimate for peak winds, as well as path length and width have yet to be released. These details will be added to the survey results once the analysis is completed.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker, more than 20 homes were damaged after the storm raged through a neighborhood just outside of Kentwood.

The Storm Station was on-air tracking the storm which produced the twister as it happened. A tornado debris signature was evident during live coverage.

The NWS also had plans to survey additional damage in western St. Tammany Parish on Monday. Details on that have yet to be released.