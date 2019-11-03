Survey: Louisiana youth interest in vaping is on the rise

Photo Credit: ABC News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new survey shows interest in e-cigarettes is growing among Louisiana's middle school and high school students, despite deaths across the country attributed to vaping.

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living found the number of students in the state reporting using vape products has doubled since 2017.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the survey shows that in 2019, about 32% of high school students and 15% of middle school students in Louisiana reported vaping more than once.

About one in four middle school students and half of high school students said they have tried vaping.

Schools were randomly selected for the anonymous survey, which was optional for students to complete. About 2,700 students were surveyed.

Twenty-nine cases of vaping-related illness have been reported to the Louisiana Department of Health.