Surveillance video from local store captures dramatic tail-end of police chase

BATON ROUGE - Incredible surveillance video from a local meat market captured the tail-end of a police pursuit Tuesday.

The ending of the chase happened just before 7:40 p.m. at City Town Meat Market located on the corner of Beechwood and Sycamore.

A silver BMW is seen speeding past the intersection in front of the store, cutting through the grass. Police units follow shortly afterwards, but not before the suspect is able to jump out of the moving BMW. The vehicle—still idling—runs into one of the police cars.

Video shows officers chasing after the suspect. Even though his arrest wasn't captured on camera, the suspect was taken into custody not long after the foot pursuit.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ the pursuit began on Maple Drive after a slow-moving driver refused to stop.

The incident remains under investigation.