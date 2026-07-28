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Surveillance footage shows moments before Blue Grass Drive shooting on Saturday

2 hours 44 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 1:00 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE — Surveillance footage recovered from the Blue Grass Drive shooting on Saturday shows Kaleb Stampley approaching a parked car before being killed. 

After Stampley approached, multiple gunshots were fired out of the car window. When police arrived on the scene, Stampley was found dead in the middle of the street.

After shots were fired from the vehicle, two unknown people who were standing outside fired back. Investigators collected 9mm casings from the roadway. 

Following the shooting, police arrested 18-year-old Traylon Duncan on charges of principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The license plate number was recovered from the vehicle involved, and police were able to identify the owner and the car's make and model. The owner of the car told police they had given permission to Duncan to use the car. 

While investigators were processing the scene, they were notified that the vehicle had arrived at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where a man was seen exiting the vehicle. 

Police were able to recover the vehicle and found blood and a .40-caliber casing in the backseat. 

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