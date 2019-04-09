81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Surveillance camera captures bizarre theft, thief pushes car down street with pickup truck

1 year 5 months 4 days ago Friday, November 03 2017 Nov 3, 2017 November 03, 2017 12:50 PM November 03, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

WASHINGTON D.C.- Surveillance footage reveals an unusual car theft as a pickup truck pushes a parked vehicle down the street.

ABC News posted the video to social media.

The suspect is first seen walking up to the parked SUV and even attempts to climb through the window before returning in a pickup truck. 

The suspect then begins to push the vehicle with the pickup truck out of sight down the road. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days