Surveillance camera captures bizarre theft, thief pushes car down street with pickup truck
WASHINGTON D.C.- Surveillance footage reveals an unusual car theft as a pickup truck pushes a parked vehicle down the street.
ABC News posted the video to social media.
The suspect is first seen walking up to the parked SUV and even attempts to climb through the window before returning in a pickup truck.
The suspect then begins to push the vehicle with the pickup truck out of sight down the road.
