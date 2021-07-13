Latest Weather Blog
Surgeon General: Virus booster shots 'possible'
WASHINGTON — The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. He added as officials make their assessments, “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.
Murthy also says it’s “certainly very possible” a third shot will be recommended for immunocompromised or vulnerable Americans, such as those on chemotherapy.
Trending News
“We are looking closely at that population,” he says, adding when the data suggests a booster dose is needed, it will be recommended.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR drainage project underway; Mayor to give update on progress Tuesday morning
-
Decades later, Edwards' support of world-renowned project paying off
-
Man arrested after bringing firearm into OLOL lobby; hospital reviewing security amid...
-
New aid open to business owners struggling to recover from COVID-19
-
Edwin Edwards likely to lie in state capitol