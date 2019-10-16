Supreme Court to review Lee Boyd Malvo's case in light of sentencings for minors

In November 2002, Lee Boyd Malvo, 17, leaves a Fairfax County courthouse Photo: Rich Lipski/The Washington Post

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider Lee Boyd Malvo's bid to be resentenced.

This follows a string of court appearances and sentencings since 2002.

In 2003, Lee Boyd Malvo and John Allen Muhammad were convicted of spearheading a three-week-long shooting spree that left ten people dead.

Muhammad acted as a mentor to then 17-year-old Malvo, guiding him through the acts of violence.

While Muhammad was sentenced to execution, a jury in Chesapeake, Virginia spared Malvo's life by choosing against a recommendation of execution.

Over the years, Malvo accumulated four life sentences without parole in Virginia and multiple life sentences in Maryland.

But, in June 2017, a federal appeals court threw out Malvo’s four Virginia sentences and ordered he be resentenced in light of U.S. Supreme Court rulings regarding life sentences for juveniles.

Malvo is now 34-years-old and basing his bid for resentencing on the fact that judges ought to treat minors differently, accounting for factors like immaturity and vulnerability.

The Supreme Court's decision will likely set a precedent for similar cases involving juveniles.

