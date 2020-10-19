Supreme Court to hear arguments against proposed border wall funding, asylum policies

According to CNN, the Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear cases related to the Trump Administration's border wall and a controversial policy that requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico as they await hearings in the United States.

The current administration intends to use Pentagon funds to construct additional barriers along the US-Mexico border, and the Supreme Court intends to analyze the legitimacy of such a use of Pentagon funds.

Lower courts have ruled the White House doesn't have the authority to transfer $2.5 billion in funds. But in a previous order, the Supreme Court allowed the construction to continue while the appeals process plays out.

Similarly, the Supreme Court has allowed the controversial "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy that requires even non-Mexican asylum seekers to return to Mexico until their immigration proceedings in the US remain in effect pending appeals.

The policy has been struck down by lower courts.

CNN reports that both cases will likely be considered in early 2021.