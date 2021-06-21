Supreme Court rules against NCAA caps on education-related gifts, benefits for student-athletes

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court ruled in a major case involving whether the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is breaking anti-trust law by limiting what student-athletes can receive by way of education-related gifts and benefits, ABC News reports.

The news outlet notes that the case highlights NCAA restrictions on athlete compensation, and could dramatically alter the nature of college sports.

The court ruled unanimously against NCAA limits.