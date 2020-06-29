Supreme Court rules against Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court of the United States has struck down Louisiana's admitting privileges abortion law.

The court decided that Louisiana's restriction on abortions, which was passed by the state's legislature in 2014, was in direct violation of the Constitution.

The law in question required any doctor offering abortion services to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles.

Two Louisiana doctors and a medical clinic sued to get the law overturned, saying it would leave only one doctor at a single clinic to provide services for nearly 10,000 women who seek abortions in the state each year.

The Supreme Court's decision was handed down on the morning of Monday, June 29.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement later in the day on the decision.