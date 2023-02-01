45°
Latest Weather Blog
Supreme Court rejects net neutrality appeal
Trending News
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally.
The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favor of the "net neutrality" rules. The Federal Communications Commission under President Donald Trump has rolled back the rules, but the industry also wanted to wipe the court ruling off the books.
Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the industry's request. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the case without offering a reason.
Kavanaugh ruled on the issue while an appeals court judge and Roberts has an investment portfolio that includes telecommunications companies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect had child in car during high-speed chase down I-10, caught at...
-
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
-
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
-
Final phase of Pecue Lane Expansion Project kicks off Tuesday; expected to...
-
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to...