Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is hailing Monday's Supreme Court decision on his controversial travel ban as a "clear victory for our national security."
Trump says in a statement that his "number one responsibility" is to keep the American people safe.
The nation's highest court on Monday said it would let a limited version of Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries take effect. The ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced as long if those visitors lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."
The justices will hear full arguments in the October.
