Latest Weather Blog
Supreme Court puts Obama's Clean Power Plan on hold
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has agreed to halt enforcement of President Barack Obama's sweeping plan to address climate change until after legal challenges are resolved.
The surprising move on Tuesday is a blow to the administration and a victory for the coalition of 27 mostly Republican-led states and industry opponents that call the regulations "an unprecedented power grab."
By temporarily freezing the rule the high court's order signals that opponents have made a strong argument against the plan. A federal appeals court last month refused to put it on hold.
The plan aims to stave off the worst predicted impacts of climate change by reducing carbon dioxide emissions at existing power plants by about one-third by 2030.
Trending News
Appellate arguments are set to begin June 2.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Retired BRPD deputy chief named head of EBR school security
-
Man seen tugging on car doors attacked woman in Ogden Park Thursday...
-
Pecue Lane work on schedule; interstate ramps to be installed in 2023
-
Already-decreasing gas prices to go down even more
-
Lightning likely struck half-million-dollar homes, smoldered for hours before flames erupted overnight
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate