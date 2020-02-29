61°
Latest Weather Blog
Supreme Court assigns retired judge to briefly fill in after Judge Jessie Leblanc's resignation
NAPOLEONVILLE - A short-term replacement has been named to Judge Jessie Leblanc's seat a day after she resigned amid national outcry over her use of racial slurs.
The Louisiana Supreme Court confirmed Friday evening that Judge Jerome J. Barbera, III, would take over Leblanc's seat temporarily. Barbera is assigned to take over through Thursday, March 5, unless a replacement is found before then.
The news comes just a day after Leblanc submitted a bridge-burning resignation letter amid mounting pressure for her to remove herself from the bench. Just a week earlier, the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed a slew of racist text messages she sent to a deputy with whom she was having an affair.
Leblanc has since admitted to sending those messages.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. health department monitoring locals who traveled abroad amid virus scare
-
Walker parents raise concerns after drivers fail to stop for school bus
-
Tumbling mortgage rates have loan officers busy
-
La. health department monitoring locals who traveled abroad amid virus scare
-
With demand on the rise, state cracks down on mislabeled seafood