Support offered to Baton Rouge plant workers impacted by layoffs

BATON ROUGE - The state is working with local groups to provide support for more than 300 workers scheduled to lose their jobs in October.

The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President's Office released a statement Wednesday saying the Louisiana Workforce Commission, EmployBR and One Stop Operator are working to provide re-employment orientations, retraining and other services to the 375 Stupp Corp. employees scheduled to be laid off across its two Baton Rouge facilities next month.

Stupp announced in August that it would lay off 75 workers on Oct. 1, with another round of 300 layoffs coming Oct. 24.