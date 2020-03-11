76°
Supermodel posts her extreme reaction to COVID-19 scare

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Naomi Campbell Photo: CNN

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, known for being a bit of a germaphobe while traveling, posted a video of herself wearing a hazmat suit, goggles, a face mask, and a pair of latex gloves while traveling.

The 49-year-old model and reality show star appeared to be reacting to the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus as she made her way through the Los Angeles International Airport, Tuesday.

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon…

While the need to remain vigilant during the outbreak is vital, some would argue that Campbell's reaction was slightly over-the-top.

  

