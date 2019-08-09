Superintendent, resource officers talk safety ahead of school year in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - As teachers and students settle into a new school year, officials are relaying the message that safety continues to be a top priority.

"Our primary function is to make sure our children are safe," Superintendent Joe Murphy said. "We have to lean on our school resource officers in our district to help us accomplish that."

Last year, city officials in Denham Springs approved the addition of another school resource officer to increase security.

"We're all about safety first and providing security," Officer Dupuy said. "We want our kids to have a safe environment when they go to school."

Dupuy goes on to say that some students may be apprehensive of law enforcement because of what they see on TV and the Internet. However, he wants to build trust among the student body and school resource officers.

"It's also a good feeling when you build relationships with kids and get their trust," Officer Dupuy added.

The sheriff's office has added an honorary SRO to the school district, 6-year-old "Officer Levi" of "Officer Levi's Adventures."