Glen Oaks principal attacked in his office

BATON ROUGE — The principal of Glen Oaks High School was stabbed during an altercation with a student last week, the school district superintendent said, but no one would say what principal Eric Randall was cut with and how bad his injuries were.

Superintendent Lamont Cole, while telling members of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club about the loyalty of East Baton Rouge Parish School District employees to their students, said Wednesday that Randall had been jumped in his office by a student and injured.

“Eric Randall, who is the principal at Glen Oaks High School, was attacked last week by a student in his office — cut in his rib — and called me that evening to say, ‘I’ll be back at work tomorrow, boss,’” Cole told the Rotary Club. “These are the types of people we have working in our school system.”

Reached Thursday, district spokesman Perry Robinson initially told WBRZ that, according to schools security chief Capt. Rodney Walker, no incident had occurred. He sent the following message:

"I heard the superintendent mention that during his speech yesterday at Rotary. I spoke to Captain Walker with our school security, and he confirmed that did not happen. Mr. Cole must’ve misspoken, but I will follow up with him to see what he was referring to."

When WBRZ asked to speak to Cole and Randall, Robinson called to explain further.

“I was finally able to talk to (the superintendent) and he said an assault did happen. I talked back with Captain Walker and he said an assault did happen with the principal but no one had a weapon,” Robinson said. “It wasn’t like the student had a weapon.”

He couldn’t explain what Randall was cut with, nor why the school district would not have disclosed an attack on a school principal in his office.