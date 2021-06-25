Superdome to require masks or proof of vaccination during 100 percent capacity events

NEW ORLEANS — Across the state, masks appear to be coming off as the number of those who've been fully vaccinated continues to rise, but in one major Crescent City venue, masks will continue to be a requirement.

According to WWL.com, officials with the New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center will require that most guests wear masks throughout the summer.

"For event days where 100% capacity is the sellable/useable capacity, masks will be required to be worn by everyone (employees, patrons, vendors, tenants, subcontractors, etc.)," said WWL Sports Director Kristian Garic.

Communications Director for Mayor Cantrell, Beau Tidwell, is stated as saying, "The way you get to a hundred percent capacity is everybody's wearing a mask, and/or they can provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test."

The article also states the city will require all guests to either wear a mask or show proof of vaccination.

The first event to allow 100 percent capacity in the Superdome will be July's Monster Jam, according to WWL.com.