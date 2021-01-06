53°
Superdome to feature new field-level suites during 2021-2022 NFL season

1 hour 57 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 06 2021 Jan 6, 2021 January 06, 2021 9:40 AM January 06, 2021 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The nearly 45-year-old structure that's often included in iconic images of the Crescent City's skyline will soon feature an addition meant to attract the attention of the area's most passionate football fans.

According to nola.com, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will be remodeled to include new field-level suites.

Saints officials released a new rendering of the Superdome's field-level suites opening during the 2021-2022 NFL season on their ticketing site. The rendering depicts a total of 12 ground-level suites with 21-24 seats. 

Suite occupants will have access to a dedicated game day entrance, the new North End Zone Club Lounge, as well as a food and beverage package, and four premium stadium parking passes.

The addition of the new suites, which will also be available for use during concerts and other events, are part of a larger $450 million Superdome renovation project expected to be completed by 2024.

The project aims to enhance the fan experience during Saints game days, and generally bring the building up to par with other stadiums used by NFL teams, nola.com explains. 

Renovation work began last year and is expected to be completed before New Orleans hosts Super Bowl 59 in 2025

At this time, prices for the new suites have not been announced. 

