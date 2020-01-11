Superdome security get into a shootout overnight

NEW ORLEANS - Superdome security officers were involved in a shootout with two intruders Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m. officers say they saw two people trying to enter an unauthorized area. When security approached them one of the suspects began shooting.

Security fired back, but no one was struck.

NOPD say that the two suspects escaped, but they are working with Superdome security officials, the Louisiana State Police, the FBI and the Secret Service on this investigation.

Mike Hoss, the Superdome's communications coordinator, says that the incident didn't take place at the Superdome. The suspects were trying to enter a restricted location near the intersection of Cypress Street and West Stadium Drive.

Officials believe that this incident is not related to terrorist activity.