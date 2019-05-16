80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Superdome lights up blue in honor of National Police Week

12 hours 22 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, May 15 2019 May 15, 2019 May 15, 2019 9:46 PM May 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: City of NOLA via Twitter

NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was illuminated in blue lights Wednesday to honor peace officers.

Photos from New Orleans show the Saints' home venue lit up in blue.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" and the week in which that date falls as "Police Week."

Over the past few years, the Superdome has been lit in purple and gold colors to show support for LSU. In 2016, the lights paid tribute to New Orleans Saints legend Hokie Gajan and the passing of defensive end Will Smith.

