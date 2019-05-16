Latest Weather Blog
Superdome lights up blue in honor of National Police Week
NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was illuminated in blue lights Wednesday to honor peace officers.
Photos from New Orleans show the Saints' home venue lit up in blue.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" and the week in which that date falls as "Police Week."
Over the past few years, the Superdome has been lit in purple and gold colors to show support for LSU. In 2016, the lights paid tribute to New Orleans Saints legend Hokie Gajan and the passing of defensive end Will Smith.
Traffic cameras in New Orleans show the Mercedes-Benz Superdome lit up in blue in honor of #NationalPoliceWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/ybmC1WIFpF— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) May 16, 2019
In honor of #NationalPoliceWeek, the Superdome will be lit #BLUE! We salute the men & women of @NOPDNews for the sacrifices they make everyday. We are truly grateful to you & your families. We honor & appreciate you! Criminal Justice Commissioner, Tenisha Stevens #GeauxBlue pic.twitter.com/cycwGDeM4s— The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) May 15, 2019
