Superdome field now set for the clash of the tigers

NEW ORLEANS - The Mercedes-Benz Supersdome’s field is now set for the clash of the tigers. Field crews spent all day Thursday transforming the dome’s field that will host college football's biggest game of the year between the LSU and Clemson Tigers.



With tape measures extended, stencils in place and spray paint in hand, lots of busy hands worked to get the field game day ready for the show down in the big easy.



"Putting in the work here to get the field ready for Clemson and the real tigers of LSU,” Superdome Operations Manager Tommy Gerace said.



This field crew is used to the process of transforming this field.

“We have a great team here at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome been doing this a long time. We have about 11 people out here, a couple of painters, a couple of assistants. Once we get the stencils down where they need to go it takes about six, seven hours to get all the paint down,” Gerace said.



Those crew members meticulously worked for hours on end to make sure every logo is perfect for the 2020 National Championship.



"There signature is on this field, and their signature is how good the paint looks and how good the field looks,” Gerace said.



And that signature is not something that this field crew takes lightly.



“There is a lot of pride that they all take in it, in making sure those lines are straight, the colors are popping and everything's perfect come game day,” Gerace said.



For Gerace, there's only a little bit of bias for the home town tigers.

"We got to be a part of it and put that purple down and put that gold down,” Gerace said.

Purple and gold marks that a lot more than just paint to this lifetime tiger fan.



“Now to be a part of making it happen before the players get here, before coach gets here. It's definielty a unique experience and something that I've really been looking forward to all year,” Gerace said.



There’s still a lot of work that needs complete around the dome before Monday's kickoff, as the field dries in the center of it all.