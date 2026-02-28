80°
Super Tax Day returns to the capital region offering free income tax assistance

BATON ROUGE — Super Tax Day returned to the capital region on Saturday, offering free income tax assistance to residents across the Greater Baton Rouge Area. 

The annual event hosted by Capital Area United Way featured IRS-certified volunteers who provided free tax preparation along with a resource fair and financial literacy workshops.

Super Tax Day, sponsored by Entergy, is an extension of CAUW's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance initiative.

"It means a lot to host this event in Baton Rouge and give individuals the ability to navigate the pressures of tax season with our compassionate and devoted volunteers," Phillip May, President and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, said.

"We hope that those who view tax filing as a hurdle towards stability can find some comfort with the Super Tax Day event and the VITA program overall."

