'Super fan' buying childhood home of rocker Tom Petty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed "super fan" says he's extended an offer to buy the Florida home of rock legend Tom Petty.
Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot home after seeing the home's current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it.
He says he has a contract for the home.
Petty grew up in Gainesville. He died of an accidental overdose in October 2017 at age 66.
Beauchamp says he's working with Petty fan Joanne Davis and Jeff Goldstein, president of the Gainesville Music History Foundation to have the property labeled a historic landmark.
Clark says the home still has the original pink tile in bathroom.
