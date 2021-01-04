Sunshine tomorrow, rain mid-week

Tonight and Tomorrow: Overnight, expect a few passing clouds with lows in the lower 40s. Locations north of Baton Rouge could reach the upper 30s. Tuesday, we will once again have a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the southwest, to the northwest, bringing in slightly cooler air. Highs will be closer to average in the low to mid 60s.





Looking Ahead:





Wednesday night, a cold front will track through the area bringing periods of rain and a rumble of thunder. The rain timeline will roughly be from 10pm Wednesday - 4am Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be less than an inch and severe weather is not expected.

Behind the front, we will see a return of below average temperatures. Friday through the weekend, highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Another disturbance will move through Sunday night, bringing a chance for showers, which could linger into Monday morning.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.