71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunshine returns today, then rain/storms next week

6 hours 11 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, March 21 2021 Mar 21, 2021 March 21, 2021 9:35 AM March 21, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: 

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Tonight, a few clouds will begin to move back in, with lows in the upper 40s.



Looking Ahead:

Clouds will begin to increase again on Monday, ahead of our next storm system. A series of disturbances will roll through the region, allowing for rounds of heavy rainfall Tuesday through Thursday. With the latest data coming in, 3-6 inches of rainfall are likely, with locally higher amounts possible - especially east of Baton Rouge. Wednesday night, into Thursday, a low pressure center will swing across the northern half of the state. With this kind of set up, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, but those details will need to be ironed out the next few days.

Click here for the 7-day forecast

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days