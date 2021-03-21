Sunshine returns today, then rain/storms next week

Today and Tonight:

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Tonight, a few clouds will begin to move back in, with lows in the upper 40s.





Looking Ahead:

Clouds will begin to increase again on Monday, ahead of our next storm system. A series of disturbances will roll through the region, allowing for rounds of heavy rainfall Tuesday through Thursday. With the latest data coming in, 3-6 inches of rainfall are likely, with locally higher amounts possible - especially east of Baton Rouge. Wednesday night, into Thursday, a low pressure center will swing across the northern half of the state. With this kind of set up, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, but those details will need to be ironed out the next few days.

Click here for the 7-day forecast

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.