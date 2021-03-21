Sunshine returns Sunday, heavy rain potential next week

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, we'll keep some clouds around but clearing will begin overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead:

Clouds will begin to increase again on Monday, ahead of our next storm system. A series of disturbances will roll through the region, allowing for rounds of heavy rainfall Tuesday through Thursday. With the latest data coming in, 3-6 inches of rainfall are likely, with locally higher amounts possible - especially east of Baton Rouge. Wednesday night, into Thursday, a low pressure center will swing across the northern half of the state. With this kind of set up, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, but those details will need to be ironed out the next few days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.