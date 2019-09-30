Latest Weather Blog
Sunshine Bridge: Lanes to shift as maintenance work continues
ST. JAMES PARISH - Beginning Monday, September 30, to Tuesday, October 1, the east bound lane will be closed from 8 am to 3 pm and traffic will be shifted to the inside lane of the Sunshine Bridge while crews continue maintenance work on the bridge.
This maintenance work includes accessing the bridge truss structure. Both east bound lanes will be open to traffic daily after 3pm.
The west bound lane closure on the bridge will continue with no weight restrictions in either directions, however, the westbound lane will continue to be restricted to 10-feet in width.
Call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional travel information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
