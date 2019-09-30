Sunshine Bridge: Lanes to shift as maintenance work continues

Sunshine Bridge, WWL

ST. JAMES PARISH - Beginning Monday, September 30, to Tuesday, October 1, the east bound lane will be closed from 8 am to 3 pm and traffic will be shifted to the inside lane of the Sunshine Bridge while crews continue maintenance work on the bridge.

This maintenance work includes accessing the bridge truss structure. Both east bound lanes will be open to traffic daily after 3pm.