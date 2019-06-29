90°
Sunshine Bridge now OPEN westbound following two-vehicle crash

Saturday, June 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH- Authorities have opened the Sunshine Bridge westbound after being closed following a crash.

Officials closed the bridge early Saturday due to a two-vehicle crash.

So far there are no reported injuries and congestion is minimal at the time.

