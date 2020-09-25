Sunshine and low rain chances start today and stay through the weekend

Happy Game Day Eve! Scroll down for your game day forecast!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Starting out the weekend on a great note! Today we will see decreasing cloud cover and some pockets of sunshine. The rain chances are very low and high temperatures will be in the very low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Up next: The weekend weather looks great for outdoor activities. Even if you aren't watching from inside Tiger Stadium, the weather will not ruin your plans. It will be possible to catch a shower on Saturday afternoon, but chances are low. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Similar conditions will repeat on Sunday. A couple of fronts are forecast to move through next week, shaking up the forecast once again. Summer lovers… soak up the sun this weekend! Temperatures in the 80s are still on the board for early next week, but dry air will drop overnight lows into the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Post Tropical Low Beta is still off to the northeast. Heavy rain and flash flooding continue to be the largest threats for all in Beta’s path. Otherwise, there are no other active systems.

