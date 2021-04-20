Sunshine and a weak cold front set to move through

After a few sneaky showers last night, we are still on a drying trend for today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Some of the overnight clouds were over-achievers and some parts of Baton Rouge had some light rain this morning. That will be clearing as the sun comes up and the rest of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front will come through tonight and drop temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight.

Up Next: On Wednesday a weak cold front will move through to reinforce cool dry air over south Louisiana. That will keep Wednesday temperatures in the 60s all day. Clear conditions are set to last through Thursday with another day of temperatures in the 70s. Conditions on Friday will be warm and muggy as showers bubble up all day. Eventually, a cold front will push through the area on Saturday and move all the shower activity out with it. Dry skies will be back before the end of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

