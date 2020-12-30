Sunset authorities: Woman allegedly set fire to family member's home on Christmas Day

SUNSET - A woman has been arrested following an investigation into an intentionally set fire in Sunset, according to KATC.

The news outlet says the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is assisting the Sunset Fire and Police departments in the investigation of a fire that was set on Christmas day, around 10 p.m.

Flames consumed a mobile home located in the 200 Block of Sunset's Doral Street, and fortunately, no was was home at the time of the blaze.

Authorities have made one arrest in connection with the fire. A suspect identified as 33-year-old Delanna Francis was taken into custody and charged with simple arson.

The mobile home apparently belonged to a relative of Francis's, who was allowing her to live there.

But investigators say after Francis and her relative got into an argument, the relative asked her to leave.

Shortly after this, the home was set on fire.

At this time, no additional details related to the incident are available.