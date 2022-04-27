Suns smoke Pelicans in playoff game five in Phoenix

After being embarrassed on the road in New Orleans, the top-seeded Phoenix Suns responded in a big way on their home court to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 and take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

The Suns never trailed in the game and despite a late push in the fourth quarter by the Pelicans, Phoenix guard Mikal Bridges scored 31 points while fellow guard Chris Paul added 22 points and 11 assists in a bounce back effort.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points to lead the Pelicans.

Phoenix improved to 50-0 this season when leading after three quarters. Bridges closed the Suns’ scoring with two emphatic dunks in the final minute.

Game six of the series will be Thursday night in New Orleans.