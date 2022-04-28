64°
Suns clinch series over Pels, winning game six 114-109
NEW ORLEANS - The Phoenix Suns end the New Orleans Pelicans' season, winning game six and clinching the series 114-109. The Pelicans pushed the Suns further than anyone expected, but the best team in the NBA is moving on.
Former Pelican Chris Paul breaks an NBA record going 14 for 14 from the field with a game-high 33 points and eight assists.
