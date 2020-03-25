Sunny, warm afternoons to end the week

Expect several record highs to fall Wednesday through Friday. The next cold front and reasonable chance for rain will come over the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: After morning clouds diminish, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures shooting into the upper 80s. If thermometers exceed 85 degrees at Metro Airport, that will mark a new record high. Expect west winds of 5-10mph. Overnight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Both Thursday and Friday will have some sun in the afternoons with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. One or two locations could clip 90 degrees as record high temperatures are slated to fall at Metro Airport. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The next frontal system that could deliver some rain and break the early spring warmth is expected on Saturday evening. However, at this time, severe weather is not expected.

THE EXPLANATION:

A weak cold front over the area will completely dissipate by Wednesday morning although it will bring enough of a wind shift to drop dew point temperatures by a few degrees. This outcome will have a subsequent impact on temperatures—allowing a greater range from morning lows to afternoon highs. A ridge of high pressure will establish over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday through Friday. Subsidence warming will lead to well above average early spring temperatures with highs maxing out around 90 degrees. Thanks to the lower dew points, lows will likely make it back into the mid to upper 60s.

Another trough approaching from the west will tamp down the ridge as we head into the weekend. Slowly but surely, a front is expected to chug through with some showers and gradually cooling temperatures. Behind the front, continental surface high pressure will maintain northerly winds next week to restore near average temperatures.

--Josh

