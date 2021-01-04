Sunny start to the week, Tracking midweek rain

This week is starting sunny, but we are tracking some midweek rain.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After starting in the 30s, the temperatures will climb quickly. There will be abundant sunshine and temperatures will be near 70 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies will continue all night with lows near 40 degrees.

Up Next: A wind shift will usher in some cooler air for your Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler than Monday, in the mid-60s. On Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 70 degrees and clouds will build in all day long. Scattered showers will move into western areas in the evening. A cold front will help to push the rain all the way through south Louisiana in the overnight hours. Most of the rain will be cleared out by the time you wake up on Thursday. Cool air will come in behind the rain, and afternoon highs on Thursday will struggle to hit 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be back down in the 30s. Dry skies will be back on Friday with high temperatures in the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!