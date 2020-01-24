Sunny skies through the day

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure slides into our area today behind the system that brought showers on Thursday. This means clearing skies through the morning, with sunny skies overhead by 10 AM. This will stay the course through the day, as temperatures break into the 50s around 10 AM with highs peaking near 63°. Winds will stay out of the west between 5 and 10 mph, but will calm this evening. The combination of calm winds and clear skies will cool temperatures quickly tonight, allowing for lows to drop near 38° heading into Saturday morning.

Up Next: Mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow, but showers return on Sunday. Temperatures will be fairly consistent in the upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend. Highs back in the upper 60s to start the workweek, but midweek showers will help to cool temperatures back down into the mid-60s Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure will travel into our area today, breaking clouds up by 10 AM. Sunny skies will be the case today, as highs are fairly similar to what we experienced yesterday. Winds will be calming this evening under clear skies, which will provide optimal radiational cooling to occur as lows near 38° overnight. Clear skies will continue into Saturday, but the high will depart to our east and open the door to an approaching low pressure system from the Gulf. Clouds will increase through the latter half of Saturday with showers pressing in through the day on Sunday. Rainfall should stay scattered through Sunday, expecting accumulations around .2” to .5” with the higher amounts more west. Good news is that the instability will be limited, meaning storm activity will be minimal. A brief high pressure brings a relief on Monday, but isolated showers will return late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures hover in the 60s through the next 7 days, peaking Monday and Tuesday as highs will be between 65° and 68°. This weather pattern continues, drying out Thursday and Friday but brings showers back through over the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

