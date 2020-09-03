Sunny skies sticking around for the holiday weekend

Mostly sunny and dry with some changes coming next week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: For your Thursday you can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out near 94 degrees. It will still be humid, but slightly less extreme today. The heat index will be right around 100 in the hottest hours this afternoon. Overnight, lows will be near 76 degrees.

Up Next: Rain will make an appearance for some on Friday. You will be able to count the number of isolated showers on your fingers. Temperatures staying near 94 through the weekend. The weekend will be mostly sunny, but your best chance to see some afternoon showers will be on Saturday. Temperatures will slowly move into the very low 90s before a “cool” front moves through next week. By Wednesday we will likely see a drop in daytime temperatures into the 80s. Overnight temperatures into Thursday could drop into the low 60s. Of course, this is a week away and many things can change. Stay with us while we track it out!

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Nana did strengthen into a category 1 hurricane just before making landfall in Belize early this morning. Nana has since been downgraded to a tropical storm and continues its westward path. Omar has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is still holding together despite harsh environmental conditions. Meanwhile, there are favorable conditions in the eastern Atlantic that will likely produce a tropical depression next week.

NHC FORECAST:

NANA

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nana was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 88.8 West. Nana is moving toward the west-southwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through today with some decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Nana will continue to move inland over Guatemala and extreme southeastern Mexico today and tonight. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast today and tonight, and Nana will likely become a remnant low on Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

OMAR

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Omar was located near latitude 36.3 North, longitude 62.4 West. Omar is moving toward the east near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight, accompanied by a decrease in forward speed. A turn toward the east-northeast and northeast is expected Friday and Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast, and Omar is expected to become a remnant low later today or tonight. The remnant low should dissipate on Saturday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

AREAS TO WATCH

A broad area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a small area of showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to interact with a tropical wave approaching from the east over the weekend, and it is unclear if the interaction will enhance or inhibit development of this system while it meanders over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

A tropical wave located off the coast of west Africa is merging with another disturbance located a couple of hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, resulting in an extensive area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system is likely to be slow during the next couple of days while it moves west- northwestward at about 15 mph, and a tropical depression is more likely to form early next week over the central tropical Atlantic where environmental conditions are forecast to be more favorable for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa over the weekend. An area of low pressure is expected to form from the wave, and some development of this low will be possible early next week while it moves generally westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.